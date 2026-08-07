Ola Electric's net loss shrinks to Rs 336 crore in Q1 despite lower sales

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric reported on Friday that its net loss narrowed to Rs 336 crore in the March-June quarter (Q1FY27) as against a net loss of Rs 426 crore reported in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY26). The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company's revenue from operations fell 45% to Rs 455 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 828 crore in Q1FY26.

Ola Electric said that it entered Q1FY27 with streamlined operations and tightened execution on a further efficient cost base. “The first quarter showed operating discipline translating into a steady momentum. Registrations grew 97% q-o-q against 17% growth for the broader electric two-wheeler market, lifting Ola’s market share from 5.1% in Q4 FY26 to 8.4% in Q1FY27,” added the company.

Ola Electric’s market share has come down from 35.5% in 2024 to 15% in 2025. In 2026, sales faced additional pressure due to growing competition and service-related issues with the company’s product.

“The first quarter of FY27 demonstrates the changes undertaken during the FY26 reset that are translating into measurable business outcomes. Volumes, revenue and market share strengthened during the quarter, while continued cost discipline enabled us to operate on a significantly leaner base,” said an Ola Electric Spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “With a more efficient operating model, deeper own-cell integration and a strengthened balance sheet, our focus is firmly on disciplined growth, continued opex optimisation and translating higher scale into stronger operating leverage.”