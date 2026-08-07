Titan posts 63% jump in Q1 net to Rs 1,777 crore

India’s leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd on Friday reported a 62.87% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,777 crore in Q1 FY27, led by jewellery business. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,091 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company’s sales were up 40.31% year-on-year at ₹20,787 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from ₹14,814 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company’s jewellery portfolio grew 43% to Rs 18,253 crore, powered by healthy festive and Akshaya Trithaya demand, whereas watches portfolio grew 21% to Rs 1,543 crore.

The emerging businesses comprising of SKINN Fragrances, IRTH Women's Bags and Indian Dress Wear (Taneira) saw varying growth trajectories across individual businesses. Fragrances maintained its strong volume momentum across both the Skinn and Fastrack perfume lines, IRTH Women's Bags witnessed robust volume growth and continued to gain in brand salience whereas Taneira's revenue was flattish for the quarter.

Total income for all the businesses (combined) for Q1FY27 grew 18% to Rs 28 crore recording a loss of Rs 39 crore for this period . "Q1FY27 was a strong opening quarter for us, with our Consumer Businesses registering 40% YoY growth.

Through innovation and design led differentiation, our portfolio of brands across Jewellery, Watches, EyeCare and Emerging businesses continue to deliver exceptional value to customers seeking premium offerings. Our Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL) business is growing from strength to strength, raising the bar of excellence in the high-precision engineering sectors and delivering best-in-class value for our customers.