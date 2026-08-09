India@80: Growth, jobs and the road ahead

Growth trajectory

Traditionally, the economy was heavily dependent on agriculture and the structural shift to industry, particularly, manufacturing took decades. As a result, economic output during 1950s and 1980s remained sluggish with elevated poverty levels. Eventually, industrialisation began in the mid-90s and sustained expansion followed, though it lasted just three decades. For instance, if the average annual growth rate accelerated from about 2.9% during 1960-70s to 5.8% during 1980-90s, rising further 6.9% between 2001 and 2011, only to slow down to 5.4% in the following decade. Also, much of this growth was from services sector, which grew from 4% to nearly 7%.

In contrast, agricultural sector’s growth was fixed to the floorboard at about 3% throughout. If it accounted for 57% of national output in 1955, its share plunged at the dizziest rate to 17-18% now.

Thankfully, the manufacturing sector’s share rose from 9.9% to 17%. But instead of reaching the desirable 25%, it’s squatting at the same spot, neither gaining nor losing an inch. On the other hand, services sector share jumped from 19% in 1955 to 56%.

While the pace of growth is appealing, economists believe that the sector accounts for a far higher share of economic activity than should have been the case, given India’s level of per capita income.

In sum, growth isn’t broadbased despite decades of efforts.