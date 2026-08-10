Entrepreneur Manav Sardana buys penthouse in DLF’s The Dahlias for Rs 271 crore

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who was associated with Imperial Auto, acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has bought a penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias for Rs 271 crore, making it one of the most expensive single-unit residential transactions reported in India.

The penthouse has a 17,200 sq ft super area and 10,500 sq ft carpet area, translating to approximately Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on super area and nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area.

Mumbai continues to command the highest residential prices in India, with transactions in Worli and other prime locations crossing Rs 2 lakh per sq ft. But several of Mumbai’s largest headline transactions have involvedmultiple apartments or very large combined residences.

The Sardana purchase, by contrast, is for one single residential unit. At nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, it puts Gurugram remarkably close to — and potentially ahead of — some of the most expensive Mumbai residential transactions when measured on a single-unit, per-square-foot basis.

Mumbai has seen transactions of extraordinary scale, including Leena Gandhi Tewari’s roughly Rs 639-crore purchase of two sea-facing duplexes at Naman Xana in Worli and JP Taparia’s Rs 369-crore acquisition of a 27,160 sq ft triplex at Malabar Hill.

There have also been other transactions in the Rs 180–200-crore range. At Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft, the Dahlias transaction represents the latest milestone in a remarkable evolution of DLF’s Golf Links ecosystem in Gurugram.

Before The Dahlias, The Camellias had established the area as one of India’s most exclusive residential addresses. In December 2024, entrepreneur Rishi Parti acquired a 16,290 sq ft penthouse at The Camellias for Rs 190 crore, at approximately Rs 1.8 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, then described as one of the most expensive high-rise residential transactions in India.

The project has since seen several other large transactions, including an approximately Rs 114-crore sale of an 11,000 sq ft apartment, while multiple homes have crossed the ₹100-crore mark.