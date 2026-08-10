Understanding how and for whom ULIPs can be appropriate

There is a criticalopinionthat Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) offered by insurance companies are costlier and lack the same transparency as mutual funds, besides generating much lower returns after 5 years, which is usually the minimum installment premium paying term for a ULIP investor.

Now, if one shifted the needle from 5 to 10 or 12 years, some of the above criticism stands weakened. To understand a financial product better, one must determine its optimal holding period first, and then compare costs. At the end of a 10 to 12 year period, the cost of a ULIP which may seem costlier at the end of a 5 year period due to front loading of costs as against mutual funds that charge evenly throughout the holding tenure, will appear to be similar. In certain cases, it may even seem less costlieras ULIP costs start dipping during the second half of a dozen year tenure.

The myth around cost and transparency is thus no longer an entirely fair one and as for returns, take a good look at the comparative numbers and decide whether a ULIP’snet returns are better or worse at the end of a 10 to 12 year term or that of a balance advantage mutual fund.

So, does this mean, ULIPs are superior to mutual funds as an investment vehicle. The simple answer is yes and no. It depends on whether one prefers apples or oranges, as that is the nature of the comparative studies that one reads on many financial websites. The simpler way to look at it is to select based on the appropriateness of a product to the temperament of an investor.