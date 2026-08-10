Vodafone Idea Q1 loss narrows to Rs 3,754 crore; subscriber base rises

Net loss of Vodafone Idea, country’s third-largest telecom service provider, narrowed to Rs3,754 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared to a net loss of Rs6,608 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at Rs11,689 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6% and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 3.2%. EBITDA stood at Rs5,034 crore, up 9.1% YoY, while capex for the quarter was Rs1,930 crore.

Customer average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs195 in Q1FY27 from Rs177 in Q1FY26, marking a YoY increase of 10.2%, which the company said was the highest in the industry. The increase was primarily supported by customer upgrades.

The company’s total subscriber base stood at 193.1 million, compared to 192.8 million in Q4FY26, marking its first quarter of net subscriber addition since the merger. The company closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million in the same period last year.

“Our robust QIFY27 performance is a strong validation of our defined strategy and disciplined execution. Our investments are delivering tangible results with revenue growth of 6.0% or and quarterly EBITDA crossing Rs5,000 crore with a Yor growth of 9.1%. During the quarter, we have delivered on all the critical business parameters we measure our success on, including subscriber addition - first since merger and we

will continue to drive this. Our 5G is now live in over 200 cities.

Our on-ground execution intensity continues with capex orders worth Rs9,000 Crore already placed,” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited.

On securing funding, Kishore said the ongoing conversations with lenders give the company confidence of successfully closing the debt discussions.

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s debt from banks stood at Rs 211 crore. Its cash and bank balance stood at Rs 6,558 crore, aided by the receipt of part proceeds from the warrant issuance during the quarter.

In a press note, the company said it had expanded its 5G coverage to over 200 cities across the 17 key circles where it holds 5G spectrum. Its 4G population coverage increased to 87% as of June 2026, with 39.4 million additional people brought under its 4G coverage since Q1FY26.