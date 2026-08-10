We have decided to move into combat related solutions now: ideaForge CEO Ankit Mehta

As geopolitical tensions reshape defence priorities and autonomous systems become increasingly important, ideaForge is expanding beyond surveillance drones into combat platforms, AI-enabled battlefield intelligence and electronic warfare resilience. Co-founder and CEO Ankit Mehta tells Padmini Dhruvaraj from TNIE about the company's evolving strategy, next-generation technologies and why owning critical technology will matter more than quarterly revenue growth.

ideaForge has traditionally been known for surveillance drones. Is that changing?

Yes. Traditionally, ideaForge has not ventured into combat-related solutions. Now, we have decided to move into combat-related solutions and are building capabilities across various relevant categories of drones needed by the armed forces.

That said, we are not looking at runway-operated platforms. Our expertise has always been runway-independent systems. We have backpack-portable drones, rucksack-portable drones, pickup truck-portable systems and now even container-portable logistics drones.

You also mentioned some advanced concepts under development. Can you tell us more?

One of the exciting concepts we are working on is air-launched systems, where one drone launches another drone to engage targets on the ground or even in the air. We are also developing advanced concepts around collaborative autonomy, which we believe will define the future of this industry.

How has customer demand changed over the past year?

The demand has evolved significantly. Earlier, the conversation was largely around building combat mass, having more aerial drones available for operations.

Now, customers are equally focused on the intelligence layer. The question is no longer just how to hit a target, but how to find it, track it and seamlessly integrate targeting with the strike capability. Finding the target is where most of the mission time is actually spent.

Instead of treating surveillance and strike as separate capabilities, customers increasingly want an integrated system that can detect, track and enable engagement without friction.

What role does electronic warfare play in this shift?

Electronic warfare has become one of the biggest challenges for modern drone operations.

Following recent operational experiences, it has become clear that electronic warfare resilience is now a critical requirement. At IdeaForge, we have invested heavily in developing capabilities that allow our systems to continue operating even in environments where communication links are jammed or GNSS and GPS signals are spoofed or denied.