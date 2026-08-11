AI can do for lending what UPI did for payments: RBI governor

Artificial intelligence (AI) can fundamentally change the way credit is delivered by enabling lenders to assess borrowers using alternative data, in the manner how UPI has transformed payments, Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has said.

AI could widen the credit net by using alternative data such as GST filings, cash flows and payment records to assess new-to-credit borrowers, he said. At the same time, he also called for greater caution in using AI, urging banks to treat AI adoption as a strategic, board-driven exercise rather than a collection of separate technology projects.

“It will require a deliberate, board-driven strategy, backed by sustained investment, and most importantly, a strong intent, rather than a series of disconnected projects,” Malhotra told the national banking summit (Fibac) here Tuesday.

The governor further said AI could help banks expand the “frontier of bankability” by allowing them to look beyond conventional financial histories when assessing new-to-credit borrowers and underserved sections of society.

“AI models on alternative data such on cash-flows, GST filings, utility payment bills etc could help banks extend credit to customers who may not have sufficient traditional credit history,” he said.

Stating that banks cannot afford to sit on the sidelines as AI adoption accelerates, he said AI should be viewed as a capability to be responsibly harnessed, rather than merely as a risk to be contained.

The country has a particular advantage in deploying AI in financial services because of its digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, the account aggregator framework and the unified lending interface, Malhotra said.

These platforms provide a foundation on which private-sector lenders can build AI applications, potentially making financial services faster, more granular, and more accessible at the last mile.

“AI, well-deployed, can close existing gaps in financial inclusion faster than any preceding technological innovation,” he said.