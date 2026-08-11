India faces $35 billion annual financing gap for renewable energy

India faces an annual renewable energy financing gap of $35 billion as the country progresses towards its 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy capacity target by 2030. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India's non-fossil fuel capacity, led by renewables, has increased fivefold over the past decade, from 59 GW in 2016 to 300 GW as of July 2026. The country needs to add nearly 200 GW over the next four years, requiring annual capacity additions of around 50 GW.

According to Knight Frank India’s latest study --Deepening InvITs for Capital Recycling in Renewable Energy-- this will require annual investments of USD 48-54 billion, significantly above the current annual investment of USD 13-18 billion. With private developers accounting for over 90% of the country's renewable energy capacity, the need for efficient capital recycling has become increasingly critical.