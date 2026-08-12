Chandra shocker: Analysts see stock tremor temporary, upside depends on smooth succession

Alongside this, he has pushed the build-out of electronics manufacturing capabilities, positioning the Tatas to ride the semiconductor ambitions. Then came the entry into EVs, batteries, smartphone manufacturing, even as the group reshaped the conglomerate increased its foothold in the traditional steel, salt and software.“Tata group stocks are unlikely to be significantly affected in the long run by Chandra stepping down,” say analysts.

In the short-run, however, the development, at best, can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the related stocks and keep the sentiment in check.“Each business in the Tata fold,” according to G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, “has its own dynamics and a qualified leadership team that can provide stability to the companies they lead.

Moreover, institutions this size are able to attract talent easily. “I don't think under his leadership all Tata group companies have done phenomenally well. Chandra has not been able to lift the performance of all the businesses. Challenges remain for a lot of individual companies, such as TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors PV etc. Among the lot, I like the businesses that are domestic economy-focused such as Tata Motors CV and Tata Capital. For Titan, the current valuation captures most of the positives,” he said.

The performance of Tata group stocks like Nelco, Tata Technologies, Titan, Indian Hotels, Tata Capital, Tata Steel and Trent gained in the range of 7-39% in this year, while Tata Elxsi, TCS, Rallis, Tata Teleservices, Tata Chemicals and Tata Consumer Products lost up to 27% during this period.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has slipped nearly 6% thus far in CY26.However, UR Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech believes “this is not going to be a smooth transition, as it appears there is no obvious candidate to succeed him right now. Air India acquisition, Bhat believes, was probably a potential mistake, but things may turn around in the long run, adding that the Air India buy was also more of a sentimental decision than a purely commercial proposition.

“On the whole, Chandra has done very well and appears to be the right man for the job. However, I don’t expect group stocks to react dramatically over the long run. He may not be hands-on with the operating companies. Tata Sons is essentially the promoter and exercises its rights by voting at AGMs, but it does not take day-to-day management decisions at these companies. There could certainly be some sentimental impact, but I don’t think it would be anything dramatic,” Bhat said.

Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, too, suggests that the fall in Tata group stocks is temporary. “I don’t think the development will have a lasting impact. As things become clear and it becomes clear who the successor will be, counters will bounce back,” he said.

This is a governance-premium event, not an earnings event, is how Anirudh Garg, fund manager and partner, INVasset PMS, looks at the development.“What the market will price is not the individual but the process: an orderly transition with named succession preserves the group's governance premium. The strategy is to segment Tata exposure into two buckets. The operating franchises with self-sustaining earnings engines, TCS, Titan, Trent, Indian Hotels, face sentiment risk on headlines but little fundamental transmission, and any dislocation there is an opportunity in quality names,” he said.

Corporate lawyer HP Ranina thinks Chandra’s resignation as a "very unfortunate development" for the group and the resignation indicate differences or concerns within the group."It is not only a significant but a very unfortunate development for the group. That he resigned prematurely indicates that things are not very well and therefore he has chosen to step down. It is a very unfortunate and should have been avoided at all costs," he said.