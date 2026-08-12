In a public statement on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran said, “Since my reappointment was not carried forward even after six months, as one board member was opposed to the proposal, I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on February 20, 2027. I have asked the Tata Sons board to decide on the successor chairman today morning.”

Among the large-sized companies, Titan’s valuation grew from Rs 40,598 crore on 21 Feb 2017 to over Rs 4.50 lakh crore at the end of Tuesday’s trading session (11 August 2026). Revenue of the watch and jewellery brand surged from nearly Rs 16,000 crore in FY18 to about Rs 87,600 crore in FY26. Tata Steel’s valuation m has grown from 47,682 crore in Feb 2017 to Rs 2.32 lakh crore while its revenue surged from Rs 1.24 lakh crore in FY18 to Rs 2.32 lakh crore in FY26.

Among the standout companies which generated superlative returns, Tata Consumer Products’ valuation zoomed from nearly Rs 9,000 crore in Feb 2017 to Rs 1.05 lakh crore now. Trent’s valuation grew from about Rs 8,300 crore in Feb 2017 to Rs 1.59 lakh crore with its revenue skyrocketing from Rs 2,157 crore in F18 to over Rs 20,000 crore in FY26. Tata Power’s m-cap has also grown manifold in the reported period – from Rs 22,788 crore to Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Two of the group’s largest companies (revenue-wise) - TCS and Tata Motors – have also delivered positive returns. TCS’ valuation has grown from Rs 4.86 lakh crore in Feb 2027 to Rs 8.46 lakh crore at the end of the August 11 session. However, from the peak level of August 2024, TCS shares have crashed nearly 50% amid AI-led challenges for India’s IT industry. The valuation of Tata Motors (adjusted for demerger) has grown from about 1.47 lakh crore in Feb 2017 to Rs 2.95 lakh crore.

On Wednesday (August 12), shares of salt-to-airlines conglomerate companies fell as much as 4% as investors reacted to Chandrasekaran’s decision to not seek another term.

“As per media sources, N Chandra Chandra will complete his tenure till Feb 27 and by that time the board will elect a new leader to lead the Tata Sons group. Sentimentally, today stocks have reacted negatively to the development. We feel fundamentally in the medium to long term various businesses will continue to deliver on the internal growth targets and respective companies' leadership will continue to drive business growth. Strong leadership and clarity at Tata Sons will act as a catalyst to accelerate the growth,” said Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.