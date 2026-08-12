Top 11 listed developers target Rs 1.82 lakh crore pre-sales in FY27 

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which recently entered the NCR market, has estimated its pre-sales to grow 141% year-on-year to Rs 13,000 crore while Bengaluru-based Puravankara’s pre-sales may grow 51% to Rs 11,200 core in FY27. DLF, country’s largest player by m-cap, may see its pre-sales falling marginally to Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal from Rs 20,100 crore in FY26.

Godrej Properties’ pre-sales is estimated to grow 14% to Rs 39,000 crore, largest figure for any listed player, while Prestige Group’s pre-sales is touted to grow 18% to Rs 35,300 crore this fiscal. Lodha has set a target to close pre-sales of Rs 24,000 crore in FY27, up 17% year-on-year.

“While the explosive growth of the past three years is normalizing, the sector's underlying resilience remains unshaken,” said Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head - Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group. “Nearly half of the analysed developers are on track to clock over 20% pre-sales growth. The top performers are aggressively launching new projects and continue to capture high-demand micro-markets.”

Data on new residential launches points to a widening footprint for listed and Grade A developers across key cities. Between FY26 and Q1 FY27, their share of new launches rose in most major markets, moving up from 66% to 70% in the National Capital Region (NCR), 53% to 57% in Bengaluru, 45% to 46% in Pune, 36% to 39% in Hyderabad, 58% to 60% in Chennai and 41% to 43% in Kolkata.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), listed and Grade A developers accounted for about 24% of new launches in FY26 and 26% in Q1 FY27. “Homebuyers and lenders are consolidating strongly around financially strong, transparent developers with proven execution,” said Thakur.