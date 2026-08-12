Torrent Group to Invest over Rs 43,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group is making large-scale investments in the state to meet its growing energy requirements and make th state self-reliant in the energy sector. Various ongoing and upcoming projects of Torrent Group involve investments of over Rs 43,000 crore in the state and are expected to create over 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for youth.

Dr. Yadav said this after meeting Torrent Group and Torrent Power Limited Chairman Samir Mehta and holding high-level discussions with him in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Neeraj Mandloi, Secretary John Kingsley and MD, MPIDC Chandramauli Shukla were also present at the meeting.

1,600 MW thermal power project worth Rs 22,000 crore in Anuppur

To strengthen the state’s long-term power supply and baseload capacity, Torrent Power is setting up a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Anuppur district. The project involves an investment of around Rs 22,000 crore and is expected to generate around 7,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed with Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) on January 27, 2026. Land acquisition for the project has been completed, and work has been awarded to reputed companies including L&T and Tata Projects. With approval from the Ministry of Environment and Forests already in place, pre-construction activities are progressing rapidly at the site.

Expansion of pumped storage, wind energy and additional thermal power projects

As part of efforts to promote green energy and energy storage, work is underway on the 1,500 MW Patalkot Pumped Storage Project in Chhindwara district. The project involves a proposed investment of Rs 7,500 crore and is expected to generate around 4,000 jobs. In addition, a 250 MW wind energy project is under development in Ratlam and Ujjain, involving an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and generating around 500 employment opportunities. The Group already operates a 36 MW wind power unit successfully in Mandsaur. Torrent Group is also working on another 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project, involving an investment of Rs 11,000 crore and expected to generate 3,500 employment opportunities.

2,800 MW DBFOO tender to address future energy requirements

In view of the State’s rising power demand and the need for reliable power availability in the future, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has assessed an additional thermal power requirement of around 1,900 MW for the State by 2036-37. Accordingly, the State Government is initiating a transparent and competitive tender process to procure 2,800 MW of thermal power capacity on a DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) basis. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav invited Torrent Power to participate in this major tender.

Pharma unit successfully operating in Pithampur; group pursuing global vision

Alongside its energy operations, Torrent Group is successfully operating a state-of-the-art USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Pithampur, Dhar district. The unit, established with an investment of Rs 300 crore, currently employs more than 400 people. Torrent Power, the Group’s leading Energy Company headquartered in Ahmedabad, has an installed generation capacity of around 5.1 GW and is working towards developing 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The Group’s multi-sector investments will provide fresh momentum to Madhya Pradesh’s overall industrial development and employment generation.

Torrent group active in energy, pharma and city gas sectors

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group is one of India’s leading industrial groups, with operations across energy, pharmaceuticals and city gas distribution, among other sectors. The Group’s flagship energy company, Torrent Power, operates across power generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy and energy storage. The company has an installed power generation capacity of around 5.1 GW. With a target of developing around 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the company is investing in solar, wind, hybrid, battery storage and pumped storage projects.