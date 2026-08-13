Ahead of iPhone 18 launch, Apple devices run short in India as supply tightens

Ahead of Apple's annual iPhone launch, several Apple devices, including iPhones and MacBooks, are facing short supply in the Indian market, with procurement timelines stretching from the usual two-three days to more than a week.

People familiar with the matter said Apple's six official stores in India are witnessing delayed replenishment, while retailers across major cities are also reporting limited availability of several iPhone models.

Apple sources acknowledged that supplies have tightened but said the issue is not limited to the company alone, with other smartphone brands also facing component-related supply constraints.



Industry experts said the supply shortage extends across Apple's iPhone lineup, including the latest iPhone 17, while older models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 are also becoming harder to source.

According to people familiar with the matter, the shortage is not being driven by weak consumer demand. Instead, many retailers are holding back inventory in anticipation of higher prices after the launch of the iPhone 18 series.

Apple typically cuts the price of its outgoing iPhone models up to Rs 10,000 after unveiling a new lineup. This year, however, several retailers do not expect the usual price reductions. Instead, they anticipate prices of older-generation iPhones to remain firm or even rise because of supply constraints, prompting some dealers to retain inventory in expectation of better margins later.



According to IDC, Apple's smartphone market share in India has fluctuated over the past year. It rose from about 7.5% in the second quarter of 2025 to around 10.3% in the third quarter of 2025, remained largely stable at 10.2% in the fourth quarter, and then declined to about 9% in the first quarter of 2026 and 8.5% in the second quarter. Apple's shipments during the first half of 2026 remained largely flat, constrained by supply shortages affecting the iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17. Despite the limited availability, the iPhone 17 remained the country's top-shipped smartphone in both the first and second quarters of 2026.