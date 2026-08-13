NITES files Labour Ministry complaint over Wipro onboarding delay for 200-plus hires

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment over the delay in onboarding more than 200 students and engineers selected by Wipro under its Elite Hiring 2025 process. The complaint, dated August 13, was addressed to Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

NITES has asked the ministry to take up the matter with Wipro and seek the status of the candidates, the reasons for the delay, confirmation on the validity of their Offer Letters and Letters of Intent (LOIs), and a time-bound onboarding schedule. It also asked that candidates who will not be onboarded be informed of the decision and reasons in writing.

According to the complaint, the candidates took part in Wipro's campus recruitment process on February 1, 2025, and cleared the technical and voice assessments that month. They completed the interview process in July and received Offer Letters on July 22. Letters of Intent were issued in August, which the candidates accepted within the stipulated period.

The candidates reconfirmed their interest through a Wipro survey in December 2025. In March 2026, they cleared a Codility technical assessment and received clearance communication on March 24. Wipro sent the background verification link on March 25, and the candidates completed the process on March 26, including an address verification query on the same day. The Wipro portal then showed the background verification as 100% complete with "No Action Required".

"Despite completing every requirement communicated by Wipro, these students and young engineers have still not received a definite onboarding or joining date," NITES said in its letter.

NITES said the candidates had contacted Wipro HR, onboarding helpdesks and other channels for several months but received no substantive response. Their educational institutions and Training and Placement Officers also contacted Wipro's campus relationship personnel, but the complaint said this did not resolve the matter.

The union said many candidates had declined or not pursued other employment opportunities while waiting for Wipro onboarding. It said the delay had left them and their families dealing with expenses related to education, accommodation, daily needs and family responsibilities, while also affecting decisions on other jobs and further education.

NITES said more than 200 people had been affected and asked the ministry to treat the complaint as urgent and initiate action. The letter was signed by Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES and an advocate at the Bombay High Court.