Who could succeed Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran?

Earlier in the day, a Tata Trusts source told this newspaper that the Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts would soon finalise a search committee to appoint a successor to Chandra and the panel would most likely be headed by Noel Tata.

A five-member search panel to choose the chairman of Tata Sons has been made mandatory under Article 118 of the Tata Sons’ articles of association since November 2024. This has also made it clear that going forward the same person cannot simultaneously be the chairman of the trusts and the holding company. The Ratan Tata was the last person to hold both the positions.

Under article 118 of Tata Sons’ articles of association, a selection committee is required to be constituted to identify and recommend a candidate for the chairmanship, provided the Tata Trusts continue to meet the prescribed shareholding requirement in Tata Sons which is 45% of the total equity, each of which is valued at over Rs 5 crore.

Of the five-member search panel, three will be jointly nominated by the SDTT and the SRTT, one from the Tata Sons board and the fifth member will be an independent person from outside the group but recommended by the board of Tata Sons.

The 61-year-old Thachat Viswanath Narendran, hailing from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, is the global chief executive and managing director of Tata Steel since 2013 and later assumed the role of global chief executive of the sprawling alloy major which earns almost two-thirds of revenue from overseas.

Like Chandra, he also been the Tata group since 1988 and began his Tata Steel stint after graduating from the IIM-C with the sales and marketing, and had been instrumental in helping build the Tata Tiscon brand. Before assuming the role of the CEO, in 2013, he led operations in Southeast Asia and headed the company's India operations.

He earned his Bachelor's in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (now NIT Trichy) and did his post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in 1988.

The 57-year-old Saurabh Agrawal was picked by Chandra from the Birlas in June 2017 as the group chief financial officer and an executive director of Tata Sons. He is on the boards of Tata Steel, Voltas and Tata Digital. At the Birlas Agrawal headed of corporate strategy.

He was instrumental in pushing through Ultratech Cement’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associate and also the restructuring of Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo apasrt from the merger of Idea with Vodafone.

An investment banker for nearly two decades, Agrawal was previously regional head of corporate finance (South Asia) for Standard Chartered Bank. He was also head of investment banking at DSP Merrill Lynch.

Agrawal is a chemical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, and has a post-graduate management degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.