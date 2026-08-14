Electronics drive India’s export surge to China

India’s exports to China are rising at a stellar pace, with Commerce Ministry data showing a 64% increase in July, significantly outpacing the 34% growth in imports from the country. During the first four months of FY27 (April-July), exports to China surged 36% to $7.7 billion, while imports rose 30% to $52.7 billion. If the current pace is sustained, India’s full-year exports to China could easily cross the previous peak of $21.3 billion recorded in FY21.

The increase has been driven by, among other things, value-added products such as mobile-phone parts and telecom equipment.

“We are now consistently doing well in percentage terms in China. I think electronic exports to China are increasing, in addition to some other exports,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said when asked about the rise in exports to China.

India’s merchandise exports to China rose to $19.7 billion in FY26 from $14.3 billion in FY25. However, the trade deficit widened to $111 billion from $99 billion. In the first four months of FY27, the deficit has already touched $45 billion, compared with $35 billion in the corresponding period last year.

According to Ajay Sahai, director general and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), India’s exports to China are witnessing a notable revival, driven by stronger Chinese demand for industrial inputs and commodities, along with improved performance in some value-added sectors.

“More encouragingly, electronics, machinery and components are also beginning to contribute, indicating some gradual broadening of India’s traditional export basket to China,” Sahai said.

India traditionally exports petroleum products, including naphtha, iron ore and other minerals, edible oils and marine products to China. However, over the last one-and-a-half years, exports of mobile-phone parts and telecom equipment have surged.