Forex kitty swells $14.1 b to 4-month high of $707 b on strong dollar inflows

MUMBAI: The foreign exchange reserves swelled to a four-month high to top $707 billion for the week to August 7, making it one of the largest additions and the sixth consecutive week of accretion, bolstered by robust dollar inflows under policy measures to strengthen the nation’s balance of payments.

The reserves jumped $14.136 billion to $707.002 billion during the week to August 7, making it the largest rise since January, the Reserve Bank said Friday. The forex pile has been rising over the last six weeks, and the latest addition takes the accretion of about $40 billion. The rise was led by a $9.9 billion weekly gain in the central bank's foreign currency assets, which are the largest component of the reserves and the same was aided by the continuing inflows through the special dollar swap window from NRIs and through OFCBs and ECBs, which as of July had stood at $40.5 billion.

Measures to draw dollar inflows announced from June 8 include discounted hedging facilities for overseas borrowings by state-run firms and banks alongside tax cuts on foreign investments in government bonds and a free-of-cost hedging facility for banks to raise overseas forex deposits.