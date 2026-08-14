RBI closes special NRI deposit window by Aug 31 as inflows touch $52 bn

With inflows through FCNR(B) deposits under the USD-INR Forex Swap facility touching $52.3 billion as of Friday, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to close the special facility a month earlier than scheduled, on August 31 instead of September 30.

Together with the other two components of the scheme—Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs)—total inflows under the special USD-INR Forex Swap facility have reached $56.85 billion. Inflows through OFCBs stood at $2.80 billion and those through ECBs at $1.74 billion.

The schemes for ECBs and OFCBs will remain open until December 31, 2026.

“Based on the encouraging response to the swap facility and the resultant forex inflows, it has been decided that the swap facility for FCNR-B deposits will be available only for deposits mobilised till August 31, 2026, but can be availed with RBI till September 11, 2026,” the central bank said on Friday.

FCNR (B) deposits are foreign currency deposits meant for NRIs. The interest earned on these deposits is tax-free in India. Banks are offering up to 7.5% interest on FCNR (B) deposits.

Meanwhile, strong inflows helped push India’s foreign exchange reserves to a four-month high of $707 billion in the week ended August 7. Reserves jumped $14.136 billion during the week, one of the largest weekly increases, marking the sixth consecutive week of accretion.

According to RBI’s weekly data, the overall forex reserves rose to $707.002 billion as of August 7. The reserves have increased by about $40 billion over the past six weeks.

The rise was led by a $9.946-billion increase in the central bank’s foreign currency assets, the largest component of reserves, partly aided by continuing inflows through the special dollar swap window.