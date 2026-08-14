Reliance Foundation launches Rs 100-crore all-inclusive scholarship to 5,100 UG & PG students

MUMBAI: The Relaince Foundation has announced a fresh over Rs 100-crore scholarship fund to 5,100 under-graduate and post-graduate students covering all-expenses, including stationery, food & hostel and laptops.

The UG and PG scholarships were launched five years ago and has so far benefitted over 22,000 students while the foundation has been into education for the past three decades during which it has supported over 33,000 students across the country, the foundation said in a statement Friday.

Under the scholarship, up to Rs 2 lakh for UG and up to Rs 6 lakhs for PG students will be granted, with no application fee and it combines financial support with mentorship, leadership development and a vibrant scholar community nurturing the youth.