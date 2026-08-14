Reliance Foundation launches Rs 100-crore all-inclusive scholarship to 5,100 UG & PG students

MUMBAI: The Relaince Foundation has announced a fresh over Rs 100-crore scholarship fund to 5,100 under-graduate and post-graduate students covering all-expenses, including stationery, food & hostel and laptops.
The UG and PG scholarships were launched five years ago and has so far benefitted over 22,000 students while the foundation has been into education for the past three decades during which it has supported over 33,000 students across the country, the foundation said in a statement Friday.
Under the scholarship, up to Rs 2 lakh for UG and up to Rs 6 lakhs for PG students will be granted, with no application fee and it combines financial support with mentorship, leadership development and a vibrant scholar community nurturing the youth.
The scheme envisages funding 5,000 undergraduate students and 100 postgraduate scholarships for the current academic year.
Last year, 5,100 selected scholars were from 1,350 institutions across 27 states and seven Union territories, and the foundation had spent over Rs 100 crore.
The PG scholarships recognise 100 exceptional students annually, pursuing future-ready disciplines, including engineering, technology, energy and life sciences.
The Reliance Foundation, headed by Nita Ambani, the spouse of group chairman Mukesh amabni, is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, playing a catalytic role in addressing the development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions, focusing on rural transformation, education, health, sports, disaster management, women empowerment, urban renewal and arts, culture and heritage, and has so far touched the lives of over 100 million in over 98,000 villages and urban locations.