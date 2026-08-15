Mahindra eyes bigger play in global pickup truck market with Lifestyler

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is eyeing a bigger play in global markets with its soon-to-be-launched global pickup, Lifestyler. The homegrown automaker said it will double down in markets such as South Africa and Australia, enter highly mature markets such as the United Kingdom and expand its presence in markets such as Indonesia, where it already has a presence through commercial vehicles.

“We will double down in core markets such as South Africa and Australia where we are strongly received. We will also bet on markets such as Chile and Tunisia where we have done well,“ said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

He added that the company will also target markets where it sees significant potential.

“We talked about the UK, it is the largest right-hand drive (RHD) SUV market in the world after India. We don't have a presence there but we'll be very deliberate in how we go there,” said Gollagunta, adding that the company and its executives have spent a lot of time in these markets and are confident of creating a strong brand name.

“The difference is we now have products which are built for the globe from day one. We have spent a lot of time in dealerships across Australia and in the UK. We are watching what is going on in these markets. Now that we have convinced ourselves that the unit economics makes sense, we think we can do well over a sustained period of time,” he added.

“Then we believe there is a set of low-hanging fruit markets. We have presence there and we can stretch ourselves. A classic example is Indonesia. We are doing well there right now with the commercial vehicle. We are learning about that market and we realise this is a market we can play,” said Gollagunta.