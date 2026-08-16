Here are the top 10 steps for a 23-year-old starting to invest

7. Maximize tax-efficient options like EPF, PPF, NPS

Continue or increase EPF contributions. Use PPF for tax-free long-term compounding (~7.1% range recently). ELSS offers equity + Section 80C benefits if in the old tax regime.

8.Automate everything and step up SIPs with every raise

Set SIPs for salary credit day so investing happens before spending. Increase the amount 5–10%+ annually. Flat SIPs lose power and step-ups accelerate compounding dramatically.

9.Avoid high-interest debt, F&O/day trading, leverage, and FOMO speculation

Clear high-cost loans first. Steer clear of futures & options, hot tips, crypto hype, or “upcoming” speculative real estate early on.

10. Invest in your skills and career (your highest-ROI “asset”) and review the plan annually

Upskilling, certifications, or side income often compounds faster than portfolio returns in your 20s. Set a yearly calendar reminder to review goals, allocation, and progress—then stay the course through volatility.

Starter mindset: Habit is more important than amount! A ₹5,000 monthly SIP started at 23 can grow substantially more by age 60 than the same SIP begun at 30, thanks to compounding. Start simple (emergency fund → insurance → one or two equity SIPs), stay consistent, and increase over time as income grows.