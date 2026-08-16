Our debt will come down to 0.65x within 6 months of commissioning plant: Sanidhya Mittal of Greenply Industries

Kolkata-headquartered Greenply Industries, the second-largest interior infrastructure player that manufactures plywood and engineered wood among others, is on an aggressive expansion spree, investing nearly Rs550 crore in setting up two green-field plants. Sanidhya Mittal, joint managing director of the company, tells Benn Kochuveedan that with the commissioning of these units the company should nearly double revenue to Rs4,500 crore by FY28 from Rs2,400 crore grossed in FY26. Edited excerpts:

You are among the pioneers of the plywood industry. What are the trends in this industry and how is the business looking like given the boom in the real estate? How big is this industry?

The plywood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) industry is around Rs 60,000 crore now. But only around 20% is in the organized sector. The overall wood panel industry should be Rs 60,000 crore.

So we’ve given a guidance this year to grow at double digits in volume for the plywood business and for MDF, I think it should be in the 25-30% range. In our business price rises are led by supply side and so are not in our hands. Those are windfall gains. We expect 16-17% operating margin for the full year.

Given the higher growth guidance you have, what are expansion plans and what is the capex allocation?

We have four plywood units and one each for MDF and (wood plastic components (WPC) in Vadodra. Our fifth plywood unit is under construction in the Koraput district of Odisha, and the second MDF unit under construction in Vadodara. While the Odisha unit will be ready in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, the MDF unit will be running by the second quarter of next fiscal. The installed annual capacity for plywood currently is 53 million square meters and this will go up by 13.5 square meters with new Odisha plant. On the other hand the existing MDF capacity at Vadodara is 3 lakh cubic meters per annum and this will go up by 2.1 lakh CBM when the second line Vadodara plant is ready by the end of this fiscal.

The MDF plant would need around Rs 425 crore of investment and the plywood unit needs around Rs 130 crore, taking the total to Rs 535 crore. Then there is the annual working capital needs.