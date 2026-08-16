Society insurance may not cover your flat against flooding, water damage

As the monsoon brings the risk of flooding, water damage and other property-related incidents, apartment owners may be left with significant out-of-pocket expenses despite their housing societies having insurance cover.

A common misconception among homeowners is that an insurance policy taken by the housing society automatically protects individual flats and everything inside them. In practice, society insurance is primarily designed to cover the building structure and common areas, while the interiors, household contents and personal liabilities of individual homeowners generally require separate protection.

“A society's policy is primarily meant to protect the building structure and common assets such as lifts, generators, clubhouses and common areas. It generally does not extend to what lies inside an individual's home,” said Rakesh Kumar, founder and managing director, Square Insurance.

This distinction can become particularly important during the monsoon, when flooding, water seepage, electrical faults and other incidents can damage not just the building but also expensive interiors and household belongings.

What does society insurance cover?

According to Priti Rohira, executive partner at ElpeeCo, the extent of a society's insurance cover depends on the policy terms and the society's “insurable interest” in the property.

Typically, a society policy covers the building and common infrastructure for which the society is responsible. This can include foundations, columns, beams, roofs, external walls, staircases, lobbies, corridors, lifts, basements, terraces, water tanks, pumps, fire-fighting systems and common electrical installations.

Common facilities such as clubhouses, gyms, community halls, parking structures, security cabins, boundary walls and landscaped areas may also be covered, depending on the policy. However, the cover generally stops where the individual homeowner's responsibility begins.

Interiors and belongings can remain uninsured

Modular kitchens, wardrobes, wooden flooring, false ceilings, decorative finishes, customised fixtures and air-conditioning systems installed by residents may not be covered under the society's policy.