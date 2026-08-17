Centre clears 31 more ECMS projects; approved investment crosses Rs 69,500 crore

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday approved 31 new projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), taking the total number of cleared proposals to 106 and pushing the cumulative approved investment beyond Rs 69,500 crore.

The latest approvals mark India's first domestic manufacturing of several critical electronic components, including filters, coils and speakers, besides key raw materials such as acetylene black and electrolyte additives.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said 38 plants approved under the scheme have already started manufacturing, while another 16 are in advanced stages of construction or machinery installation.

The approved projects are expected to generate around 75,000 direct jobs and strengthen India's electronics supply chain by reducing import dependence across multiple component categories.

Vaishnaw said India's manufacturing capacity for electronic enclosures now meets nearly 100% of domestic demand, making the country "fully Aatmanirbhar" in the segment.

He added that production capacities have already surpassed domestic demand in several component categories, including anode material (around 110%), Optical Transceiver-SFP (350%) and relays (200%).