Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asks PSBs to gear up for next phase of banking reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked public sector banks (PSBs) to leverage their strengthened balance sheets to support the next phase of economic growth and prepare for banking reforms aimed at building a financial system aligned with the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Addressing a two-day conclave of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions in New Delhi, Sitharaman said the banking sector was entering the next phase from a position of strength, with non-performing assets (NPAs) at their lowest levels.

“Your NPAs are at the lowest ever Indian banking has seen, and therefore there cannot be a better position of strength with which you can take on reforms,” she said.

Her comments come ahead of the expected announcement of a high-powered committee to examine banking for Viksit Bharat. She said the ideas emerging from the banking leadership could provide substantive inputs to the committee and help the government move rapidly on its recommendations.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is actually not too far away. We are in 2026, so less than 20 years is what we have before us,” Sitharaman said, underlining the urgency for the banking sector to prepare for the country’s future financing requirements.

Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya said the asset quality of PSBs had improved sharply, with gross NPAs declining from a peak of 14.6% in March 2018 to a record low of 1.93% in March 2026. Net NPAs fell from 8% to 2.39% during the same period.