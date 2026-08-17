TCS launches agentic AI platform for drug development

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched TCS ADD AgentHub, a platform that enables pharmaceutical companies to use agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across drug development, including clinical trials and pharmacovigilance.
The platform allows companies to deploy AI agents across clinical development and drug safety workflows while keeping human oversight and meeting regulatory and audit requirements.
TCS said pharmaceutical companies face challenges in applying AI because of growing data volumes, fragmented systems and regulatory requirements across research and development. AgentHub provides a framework where AI agents have defined roles, oversight and built-in auditability.
Companies can build their own AI agent hub and deploy agents across clinical workflows. The platform is designed to integrate with existing systems with limited implementation effort.
The platform supports tasks including individual case safety report intake, data entry, coding, review and literature analysis. It also covers study design, protocol digitisation, clinical data review, Study Data Tabulation Model transformation and medical monitoring assistance.
TCS said solutions powered by the platform have recorded up to 40% efficiency gains in clinical data management and up to 30% reduction in clinical study build effort through metadata-driven automation. It also said the platform can deliver up to 30% cost savings in end-to-end safety case processing, while AI-powered safety agents can reduce quality control effort by up to 50%.
The platform uses a Human + AI Operating Model, under which AI agents work within enterprise processes while humans remain responsible for governance and decision-making.
“TCS ADD™ AgentHub, is a role-based, enterprise-ready, and trusted AI platform that will enable our customers to accelerate drug development using agentic AI at scale. It enables a shift from reactive to proactive, scalable, and audit-ready operations amidst an ever-changing regulatory environment. TCS’ strategy is to move towards autonomous enterprise functions where AI agentic workforce operates alongside humans driving innovation in drug development and improving patient safety,” said Debashis Ghosh, President, Lifesciences and Healthcare, TCS.
TCS said the platform has an evolving catalogue of AI agents that can be deployed progressively based on an organisation’s requirements and technology landscape.