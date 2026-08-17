TCS launches agentic AI platform for drug development

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched TCS ADD AgentHub, a platform that enables pharmaceutical companies to use agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across drug development, including clinical trials and pharmacovigilance.

The platform allows companies to deploy AI agents across clinical development and drug safety workflows while keeping human oversight and meeting regulatory and audit requirements.

TCS said pharmaceutical companies face challenges in applying AI because of growing data volumes, fragmented systems and regulatory requirements across research and development. AgentHub provides a framework where AI agents have defined roles, oversight and built-in auditability.

Companies can build their own AI agent hub and deploy agents across clinical workflows. The platform is designed to integrate with existing systems with limited implementation effort.