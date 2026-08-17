Vijay Sharma's Dutch entity to sell 4.98% Paytm stake for Rs 5,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Resilient Asset Management BV, the Netherlands-based entity through which One97 Communications founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds an indirect stake in Paytm, plans to sell up to 4.98% of the payments company through a block market trade, with the economic value of the sale to be retained by Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV under an existing debenture agreement.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Paytm said Resilient informed the company of the proposed transaction under its existing Optionally Convertible Debenture (OCD) agreement with Antfin, an arm of Ant Group. Paytm said it was not a party to the transaction and there would be no change in Sharma's direct shareholding.

At Monday's closing price of Rs 1,589 a share, the proposed 4.98% stake is valued at about Rs 5,073 crore, based on the company's latest share count. The actual block trade price could differ from the closing price.

Resilient had acquired an approximately 10.20% stake in Paytm from Antfin against OCDs issued to the latter in August 2023. The economic interest in the shares, however, continued to belong to Antfin under the agreement. Following the transaction, Sharma's direct and indirect holding rose to 19.42%, while Antfin's holding was to fell to 13.5%.

The proposed sale could therefore mark the monetisation of a significant portion of Antfin's residual economic interest in Paytm, even though Antfin has already exited its direct shareholding in the company.

Antfin sold about 4% of Paytm in May 2025 for around Rs 2,104 crore and its remaining direct stake of about 5.84% in August 2025 for approximately Rs 3,980 crore, according to exchange disclosures.

If the full 4.98% stake is sold, Resilient's holding would fall substantially from the stake acquired under the 2023 arrangement. The exact post-sale holding will depend on the current share capital and the number of shares sold.

The proposed block trade comes with Paytm's shares near their 52-week high. The stock closed at Rs 1,589 on Monday, against a 52-week high of Rs 1,657.60.

Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, up about 79% year-on-year, while revenue from operations rose 27.6% to Rs 2,448 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 203 crore.

Secondary selling in Paytm has also increased in recent weeks. On August 4, early investors including SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital sold shares through block deals.