Milky Mist makes a stellar debut, ends 30% higher on Day 1

Milky Mist Dairy Food hit the 10% upper circuit on its first day on the bourses after making a strong debut. The stock hit the upper circuit at Rs 181.50 per share on the NSE, up 30% from the issue price of Rs 140. Earlier in the day, shares of the Temasek-backed firm were listed at Rs 165, a 17.86% premium to its IPO price.

At the end of the day 1 trading session, Milky Mist commanded a market valuation of Rs 13,968.81 crore.

The strong buying interest came as the initial public offering (IPO) of the Tamil Nadu-based firm was subscribed 56.12 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday.

“The company’s strong 33.6% revenue CAGR, expanding margins and 32% RoE, along with its leadership in the value-added dairy segment, support its premium positioning. Temasek-backed Jongsong Investments invested Rs 482 crore in the pre-IPO round at Rs 139.76 per share for a ~5.2% stake, providing additional validation to the company’s growth prospects and IPO valuation,” said Shivani Nyati Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart.