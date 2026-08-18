Relief for Oberoi Realty as its first NCR project gets cleared

In a relief for realty major Oberoi Realty’s first project in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Town and Country Planning Haryana has rejected Advance India Projects Limited's (AIPL) representation seeking cancellation of Gurugram project license and the change-of-developer approval in favour of Oberoi Realty.
Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had restrained the Mumbai-headquartered developer from making any fresh allotments or creating third-party rights in its 'Oberoi 360 North' residential project in Gurugram until the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) decides a pending complaint challenging the validity of the project's licence. The complaint alleges violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms and other provisions.
“The Licence No. 69 of 2025 dated 12.05.2025 and the order dated 17.06.2025 approving change of developer in favour of Oberoi Realty Ltd. are legally intact and do not require any action under the provisions of Act no. 8 of 1975 as prayed in the representation dated 29.04.2026. The representation dated 29.04.2026 filed by AIPL seeking cancellation of Licence No. 69 of 2025, the parent licences, and the change of developer approval in favour of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is hereby rejected and filed being without any merit,” said Oberoi Realty in a regulatory filing.
It added, “In view of the foregoing order of DTCP, the restriction imposed by the Hon’ble High Court on further allotments and further creation of third-party rights vide its order dated July 7, 2026, has ceased to be operative.”
Advance India Projects Ltd (AIPL) in an ongoing writ petition against the Director of the DTCP, Haryana, and others.
AIPL had sought a stay on License No. 69 of 2025, issued on May 12, 2025, and the subsequent order dated June 17, 2025, approving the transfer of the development licence to another developer. The company had also claimed rights over the project and sought cancellation of the sale deed executed in favour of Oberoi Realty. According to the court order, the dispute relates to a 14.816-acre land parcel in Sector 58, Gurugram, where a residential colony with a commercial component is proposed.
Oberoi Realty had earlier said that it recorded gross bookings of approximately Rs 8,109 crore at Three Sixty North, its first luxury residential development in the NCR.