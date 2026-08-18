‘Safe harbour won’t cover CSAM violations’: Centre tells Meta

The Centre has told Meta that safe harbour protection will not be available to individuals or entities involved in violations related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM), while stressing that the government has acted within the existing legal and statutory framework, government sources said.

The government also told Meta that its content moderation systems need to be more sensitive to India’s linguistic and cultural context, rather than relying solely on global standards, the sources said.

According to the sources, discussions with Meta officials have indicated that the company has become more cautious about CSAM-related content and is taking steps to identify and remove unlawful material.

The government has maintained that its objective is not to censor or suppress content, but to ensure that social media platforms do not facilitate circumstances that could adversely affect India’s social fabric.

“Safe harbour will not be available to individuals or persons involved in CSAM-related violations,” the sources said, adding that the Centre’s actions have remained within the existing legal framework.

The government has also stressed that cultural and social contexts vary across countries and that reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech are constitutionally permitted in India.