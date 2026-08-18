Stock markets decline in early trade as crude oil jumps to USD 91 per barrel

MUMBAI: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices and rising tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 278.32 points to 77,450.64 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 57.65 points to 24,230.45.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Maruti, and Axis Bank were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.63 per cent higher at USD 91.46 per barrel.

"Two developments during the last several hours are likely to impact the market today,at least in the early hours of trading.

One, Brent crude has again spiked above USD 91 on escalation of tensions between Iran and the US.