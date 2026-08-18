Tata Sons adjourns AGM for lack of quorum, first in 109 years

MUMBAI: As expected, the scheduled shareholders meeting of Tata Sons was adjourned Tuesday due to lack of quorum, for the first time in the group's 158-year-old history, due to which a joint representative of the two largest Tata Trusts--Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust which together own close to 5.2% of the companny—could not be present for the meeting, a key requirement for the quorum due to ban on the latter by the charities regulator from holding its board meeting since May.

“Because of the regulatory ban on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the two key trusts, the other being the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, could not jointly nominate their representative, which is a key requirement for the quorum. For the first since its founding in 1917, the AGM was adjourned. Hopefully they would meet soon to find a date next month,” a Bombay House source told TNIE.

The 108th AGM was crucial for renominating N Chandrasekaran as a director on the board, a precondition for being the chairman, which is now in question as he can remain a director only until an official meeting is reconvened.

Under the articles of association of Tata Sons, the company has time till September 30 to convene the AGM if there is quorum and if by then also it is unable to have the quorum board can seek time till December 31. Beyond which, if not reappointed, Chandra, who announced on August 12 that he was “not available for a third term beyond February, 20, 2027,” will have to resign mid-way. If that were to happen, there will be a serious leadership challenge at the country's largest corporate house.

However, the main trust SDTT while accepting Chandra’s decision to leave the office on completion of his current term by February next, had said day later on August 13 that it would soon form a search panel, which again a mandatory requirement to appoint a new chairman.