Uber expands services, ties up with ixigo to launch train ticket booking

Ride-hailing major Uber has tied up with travel platform ixigo to launch train ticket booking service on its app. The new offering enables riders to book train tickets, check their PNR status, and connect their first and last-mile journeys with Uber, all within a single app.

With Train Ticket Booking, Uber has expanded its portfolio of intercity travel options, leveraging ixigo's train booking technology and post-booking experience. Indian Railways carried 741 crore passengers in FY2025–26.

"Train journeys are an integral part of how India travels. For millions of people, the journey starts well before they board the train and continues long after they arrive at their destination. With Train Ticket Booking on the Uber app, riders can now book their train tickets, check their PNR status, and seamlessly connect to and from the railway station, all within a single app,” said Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo said, “Beyond booking tickets, we've continued to invest in a seamless post-booking experience, better customer support and innovative features that give travellers greater peace of mind throughout their journey. By partnering with Uber, we're extending that experience beyond the train itself, enabling travellers to plan their journey seamlessly from their doorstep to their destination.”

With this launch, Uber said it continues to strengthen its multimodal mobility platform, which today spans Moto, Auto, Cars, Metro, Intercity Cars, Intercity Buses, and now Train Ticket Booking. Together, these offerings reinforce Uber's vision of becoming the one platform for every journey, making it easier for riders to move seamlessly across cities and across the country, added the firm.