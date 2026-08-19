Hyundai Motor India to raise vehicle prices by up to 1% from September

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) will increase prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio from September 2026. The Korean automaker attributed the price revision to rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai said, “The Company has planned to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio, effective September 2026. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variant." Currently the company sells a range of vehicles from entry hatchback Grandi10 NIOS to electric SUV IONIQ 5 with price ranging from Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 55.7 lakh.

"The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors," added the filing.

It further stated, “The company continues to make every endeavor to optimise costs and absorb cost escalations to minimise the impact on customers. However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision.”

The latest revision will mark Hyundai’s third price hike in 2026. The automaker had earlier raised vehicle prices by 0.6% from January 1 and by up to Rs 12,800 ($133.68) from June 1, depending on the model and variant.

Citing persistent inflationary pressures and rising commodity costs, most carmakers in India continue to raise vehicle prices. For the second time in three months, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, in July announced that it will increase prices across its model range, effective August 2026.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra announced an average price increase of 2.7% on its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and 2% on its Commercial Vehicle (CV) range, effective July 10, 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) in June decided to increase prices of its four-wheelers for the second time in a span of three months.