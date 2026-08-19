India replaces Indonesia as Asia's least-preferred stock market: BofA survey

India has replaced Indonesia as Asia's least-preferred stock market among global fund managers, according to Bank of America's (BofA) August 2026 survey. The survey stated the absence of clear AI exposure remains the biggest concern for Indian equities, while weak growth has emerged as the next key risk

The pessimism among global investors regarding the Indian market comes as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to dump locally listed shares amid a huge underperformance of benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - compared to major global indices.

According to the Bank of America survey, 32% of respondents were net underweight in India. They also cited lack of reforms and elevated valuations as among important reasons for the bearish view on Asia’s fourth-largest equity market.

In comparison, sentiment towards Indonesia improved, with 27% of fund managers saying they were net underweight on that market, down from 32% in July. Taiwan and Japan continued to be the most preferred markets among investors, according to a Bloomberg report.