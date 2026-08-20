India's core sector growth slows to 5.4% in July

The fertilisers sector contracted 8% in July compared to 3.3% in June, whereas the iron ore sector growth slowed to 29.5% in July from 44.5% in June. The deceleration in fertilisers sector may be because of El Nino effect.

Steel output, rose at a more modest pace of 2.9%, down from 5.6% in June. On the other hand, petroleum refinery products output increased 2.7% after a degrowth of 4% in June.

Natural gas production saw degrowth of 3.7% year-on-year in July, however it is better than the degrowth of 4.8% in June while crude oil output declined 5.3% from a degrowth of 4.2% in the preceding month.

Notably, refinery products reversed their trajectory, moving out of the red after three consecutive months of contraction. The sector registered growth of 2.7% in July compared with -4% in June.

On a cumulative basis, the eight core industries grew 4.3% during April-July, compared with growth of 1.5% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The sharp improvement in the cumulative performance indicates that core-sector activity has gained momentum during the early months of the current financial year.