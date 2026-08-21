10 per cent Chinese stake rule yields result, 29 FDI proposals worth Rs 5,000 crore reported: Official

NEW DELHI: The decision to permit overseas companies with up to 10 per cent Chinese shareholding to invest in India under the automatic route has begun to yield results, with 29 FDI proposals totalling about Rs 4,895.65 crore reported so far, an official said.

The finance ministry notified the changes to this effect under FEMA on May 1, 2026.

These investments span a range of sectors, with significant investments in information technology, artificial intelligence, information and communication, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, data centres and transport services, among others, the official said.

The 29 investments have been reported from investors/entities based in jurisdictions including Mauritius, the United States, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands.

The official added that the revised framework notified in May significantly facilitates and expedites the flow of foreign investment into India by removing the requirement of prior government approval in such cases.