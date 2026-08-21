After Hyundai, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles increases car prices

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) will increase prices across its portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to Rs 25,000, effective 1st September 2026. The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants.

This would be the third time in recent months that the Mumbai-headquartered carmaker is going for a price hike. TMPV in June had decided to increase prices of its four-wheelers for the second time in a span of three months.

Tata Motors PV said that the price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, added the automaker.

TMPV offers a diverse PV lineup spanning hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. Powertrain options include petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric (EV) variants, with prices generally ranging from Rs 4.70 Lakh to over Rs 22 Lakh.

The fresh announcement by TMPV comes days after rival carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced that it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio from September 2026. The Korean automaker attributed the price revision to rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.