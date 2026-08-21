Starlink would help least served in India: Elon Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has pitched Starlink's satellite internet services as a way to connect underserved parts of India, particularly rural areas.

"Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas," Musk said in a social media post on Wednesday local time.

He was responding to a post by X account DogeDesigner, which also pushed for Starlink Services in India to connect remote villages

"11,256 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026," DogeDesigner said.