FedEx partners with GMR, commits $150 million to develop an air cargo hub at Delhi airport

“India is a critical market in our global network, with North and East India playing an important role in the country’s growing trade and economic opportunity. Strengthening our presence in Delhi will enhance connectivity across these markets and support businesses as they grow and expand,” said Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA).

GMR Cargo City is being developed as an integrated, future-ready cargo and logistics ecosystem at Delhi Airport, bringing together global logistics players, cargo operators and allied services within a strategically located airport-based platform. The 50-acre development has a total potential of approximately 1.5 to 2 million square feet.

The first phase will comprise approximately 1 million square feet of development across nearly 30 acres. Rajesh Arora, President & CEO – Commercial & Growth, GMR Airports Ltd., said that FedEx’s proposed facility will further strengthen Delhi’s role in connecting businesses across North and East India with global markets, while supporting the country’s expanding trade and e-commerce ambitions.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government's focus is increasingly on reducing the time and friction involved in moving air cargo. The government will continue to work with airports, airlines, logistics companies and global partners to remove all kinds of bottlenecks and create an ecosystem where speed, scale and efficiency reinforce each other, added Sinha.

India handled 3.96 million metric tonnes of air cargo in 2025-26, more than 6.5% higher than the previous year. “We believe that by 2030 our ambition would be to reach 10 million metric tonnes of annual (air) cargo throughput," Sinha said.