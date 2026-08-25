Goyal pitches India as data centre hub during Japan visit, cites $200bn investment commitments

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has pitched India as a compelling destination for data centres, saying the country can work with Japanese companies to develop the sector and has received investment commitments of about $200 billion from large hyperscalers globally.

During a meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryosei, Goyal said the partnership between the two countries could focus on four areas: increasing trade, strengthening technology cooperation, boosting investment and promoting tourism.

"Data centres are another area where India provides a very compelling case, a destination as a trusted partner. We can work together to promote data centres in India. We already have a commitment of about USD 200 billion from large hyperscalers from across the world," he said.

Between October and December 2025, Google announced an investment of $15 billion, Microsoft $17.5 billion, Amazon $35 billion and Digital Connexion $11 billion in AI infrastructure, including data centres in India.

The Indian government has proposed a tax holiday for the data centre sector until 2047 to encourage investment.

Goyal also told the Japanese minister that he had met representatives of several leading Japanese companies who had shown strong interest in expanding cooperation with India.

"We have certain strengths which will support Japanese technological advancements. We discussed several areas where I can see clear advantages of working together such as AI, semiconductors and whole ecosystem around that, where India has huge demand, which is estimated to about USD 150 billion market," he added.