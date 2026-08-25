NCLAT upholds SFIO's power to seek disgorgement of assets in IL&FS-linked case

NEW DELHI: Appellate tribunal NCLAT has dismissed appeals by audit firm BSR & Associates LLP and its former partner N Sampath Ganesh, in which they challenged the authority of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to seek disgorgement of assets in a case linked to IL&FS Securities Services Ltd (ISSL).

A three-member NCLAT bench has upheld the order passed by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on March 17, 2026 rejected their plea contending that SFIO has no power or locus to file any application seeking attachment/disgorgement of assets before NCLT.

The appellants argued SFIO could not file the disgorgement application since it would make SFIO both the prosecutor in criminal proceedings and the petitioner in civil proceedings arising from the same ISSL report - creating a conflict that would prejudice them by letting SFIO impose both civil and criminal liability.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) rejected this outright, terming this argument as "completely baseless" since, the petitioner in the civil proceedings is the central government and not the SFIO, so no such conflict of roles actually exists.

"The institution of either CA 396/2021 and/or CA 234/2025 is not by the SFIO. Most pertinently, the argument that SFIO imposes civil and criminal liability thereby causing prejudice lacks foundation and is illusory as civil and criminal proceedings under the Act are filed before a Tribunal/Court established under the Act for its determination," said a bench comprising Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna and technical members Barun Mitra and Ajai Das Mehrotra.

Under "disgorgement of assets" a tribunal may order directing individuals or entities to surrender assets, property, or cash they unjustly gained through fraudulent conduct uncovered during an SFIO investigation.