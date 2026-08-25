Uttarakhand clears 25-year power pact with Adani, unveils sweeping policy decisions

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 25-year agreement between Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Adani Power Limited for the procurement of coal-based electricity, in a major step aimed at strengthening the state’s energy security and ensuring reliable base-load supply. Adani Power, the lowest bidder, will supply 1,320 MW of electricity, with a contracted capacity of 1,234 MW, at a composite tariff of Rs 5.746 per unit.

The company will establish the power project in Chhattisgarh, where a coal block has already been allocated. The Cabinet authorised UPCL to sign the Power Supply Agreement and related documents, fulfil contractual conditions and secure statutory approval from the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The decision was among 17 proposals cleared at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari briefed the media on the approvals. Dhami also directed officials to frame a new electric vehicle policy for Uttarakhand after studying models adopted by other states. The policy will seek to promote cleaner mobility and make the transport sector more environment-friendly.