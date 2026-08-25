Uttarakhand clears 25-year power pact with Adani, unveils sweeping policy decisions

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 25-year agreement between Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Adani Power Limited for the procurement of coal-based electricity, in a major step aimed at strengthening the state’s energy security and ensuring reliable base-load supply. Adani Power, the lowest bidder, will supply 1,320 MW of electricity, with a contracted capacity of 1,234 MW, at a composite tariff of Rs 5.746 per unit.
The company will establish the power project in Chhattisgarh, where a coal block has already been allocated. The Cabinet authorised UPCL to sign the Power Supply Agreement and related documents, fulfil contractual conditions and secure statutory approval from the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission.
The decision was among 17 proposals cleared at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari briefed the media on the approvals. Dhami also directed officials to frame a new electric vehicle policy for Uttarakhand after studying models adopted by other states. The policy will seek to promote cleaner mobility and make the transport sector more environment-friendly.
The Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Motor Vehicles Taxation Reform Act. The green cess exemption for CNG vehicles will continue, while the concession available to hybrid vehicles has been withdrawn. Other major decisions included approval for the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Policy, 2026, aligned with the National Cooperative Policy, and creation of a Medical Supplies Corporation for centralised procurement of medicines, surgical equipment and chemicals under the chief secretary’s leadership.
The government will provide one acre land in Haridwar for the National Centre for Disease Control and has approved the Prisons Service Rules. It also cleared the Uttarakhand Lokayukta Search Committee Rules, 2026, for selecting Lokayukta members, and the Uttarakhand Population Survey Records Rules, 2026. Third- and fourth-grade employees of the Uttarakhand Seeds and Development Corporation will be adjusted in other departments. The state will also bear the 10% beneficiary contribution for 116 houses being provided to slum residents at Kathbangla along the Rispana river.
Proposals for drinking water and sewerage projects in urban bodies were approved. Antyodaya Foundation received approval, including stamp-duty exemption, for a cancer institute in Rishikesh. The Cabinet also approved phased equal-pay benefits for eligible UPNL personnel and variable dearness allowance for qualifying employees. New or supernumerary posts may be created for their adjustment. A dedicated cell for former Agniveers will also be established with six sanctioned posts to facilitate rehabilitation and access to government schemes.