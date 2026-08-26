Asian markets rally, India buckles under pressure: A tale of diverging trends

Asian equity markets ended Wednesday (26 August) on a broadly positive note, although the regional performance was not completely uniform. Investors responded positively to easing oil prices, improving expectations regarding developments around the Strait of Hormuz and continued strength in technology-related shares. At the same time, markets remained cautious ahead of Nvidia’s results and other important global economic and policy developments. The overall tone across the region was therefore constructive, but investors continued to maintain a degree of caution.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed at 66,262.16, gaining 405.73 points, or about 0.62 percent. The Japanese market recovered from recent weakness as investors returned to large-cap and technology-related stocks. The strength in Japanese equities also reflected the generally improved risk appetite across the Asian region.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index finished at 25,652.97, rising 141.87 points, or approximately 0.56 percent. The Hong Kong market benefited from the improved regional mood, although the advance was relatively moderate compared with the stronger gains recorded in Taiwan and South Korea. Mainland Chinese equities also advanced, with the Shanghai-related benchmark closing at 4,590.76, an increase of about 0.85 percent. The performance indicated continued investor interest in Chinese equities despite the broader uncertainties surrounding the regional and global economic outlook.
South Korea was among the stronger markets. The KOSPI ended at 6,808.21, gaining 65.47 points, or about 0.97 percent. Technology and semiconductor-related shares provided important support as investors positioned themselves ahead of major developments in the global technology sector. Taiwan recorded the strongest gain among the major Asian markets, with the Taiex rising 663.16 points, or roughly 1.47 percent, to close at 45,832.62. The strong performance of Taiwan and South Korea highlighted continued investor interest in the Asian technology and semiconductor complex.
Singapore was an exception to the generally positive regional trend. The Straits Times Index declined by about 0.25 percent to 5,721.59. The relatively weaker performance reflected a more cautious approach among investors in some parts of the Southeast Asian market.
The Indian stock market followed a different trajectory from most of its major Asian counterparts. Domestic benchmarks began Wednesday’s session with gains, supported by the positive international backdrop, declining crude-oil prices and expectations of a firm opening. However, the early optimism gradually faded during the session and the market eventually closed lower. The reversal from morning gains to a negative close indicated that domestic investors remained cautious despite favourable external factors.
"The Indian equity markets delivered a divergent performance on Wednesday, with the Nifty surrendering early gains to end lower, while Bank Nifty outperformed sharply on strong buying in both private and public sector banks," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.
The session was marked by a clear sectoral rotation, as investors shifted capital out of technology and consumer stocks into financials and the broader market, lifting the Nifty Midcap 100 to a record high even as the benchmark index remained range-bound, he said.
The BSE Sensex finished at 77,472.94, declining 183.15 points, or 0.24 percent. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,207.75, down 126.80 points, or 0.52 percent. The weakness became more pronounced toward the close, with selling pressure increasing during the final part of the trading session. The Nifty’s close below the 24,250 level also reflected the difficulty faced by the market in sustaining its intraday recovery.
According to Radhakrishnan, the day's price action suggests investors are repositioning ahead of the week's key global events rather than making aggressive directional bets.
"The Nifty's inability to sustain gains above the 24,300-24,400 resistance zone indicates that supply continues to emerge at higher levels, even as the quality of market participation improves, with banking stocks reasserting leadership and mid-cap indices climbing to fresh record highs," said Radharishnan.
Sectoral performance in India was mixed. Information technology stocks were among the principal sources of weakness, with the IT index falling around 1.5 percent. Investor sentiment toward Indian IT companies was affected by concerns over the potential impact of higher US H-1B visa costs as well as caution ahead of Nvidia’s earnings announcement. Investors are also increasingly assessing how artificial intelligence and rapid technological changes could influence the longer-term earnings outlook for traditional technology-service companies.
Reliance Industries was another significant drag on the Indian benchmarks, declining about 1.4 percent. The weakness in Reliance, together with the decline in IT heavyweights, contributed substantially to the negative movement in the Nifty and Sensex. In contrast, financial stocks performed relatively better. Private banks and other financial companies recorded modest gains and helped prevent a sharper decline in the broader market.
The broader Indian market showed somewhat better resilience than the headline indices. Small-cap stocks gained around 0.8 percent, while the mid-cap segment remained broadly flat. This indicated that the selling pressure was concentrated to a greater extent in some large-cap stocks rather than representing a uniform retreat across the entire equity market.
One of the more favourable factors for India was the decline in crude-oil prices. Oil prices moved below the 86-dollar-per-barrel level, which is generally supportive for India because the country remains heavily dependent on imported crude. Lower oil prices can reduce pressure on the trade deficit, inflation and corporate input costs and can therefore provide support to the Indian economy and financial markets. Nevertheless, this positive factor was insufficient to overcome the weakness in IT stocks, Reliance Industries and overall investor caution.
The contrast between India and the broader Asian region was notable. While Japan, Hong Kong, mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan finished higher, Indian benchmarks ended in negative territory. This divergence reflects the different factors currently influencing Indian equities. Domestic markets are facing concerns about earnings expectations, foreign investor flows, valuations in selected segments and the longer-term impact of technological disruption on the IT sector. At the same time, domestic institutional participation and systematic investment flows continue to provide an important stabilising influence.
The wider Asian market environment remains sensitive to developments in energy prices and geopolitics. Any further improvement in the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz could provide additional relief to oil markets and support energy-importing Asian economies. Conversely, renewed tensions could quickly reverse the recent decline in crude prices and increase inflationary and market risks across the region.
Investors are also closely watching Nvidia’s results because of the company’s importance to the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor investment cycle. Strong results and optimistic guidance could reinforce demand for technology and semiconductor shares across Asia, particularly in markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Conversely, disappointing results or cautious guidance could trigger profit-taking in technology stocks after their strong performance.
For India, the immediate market focus is likely to remain on the behaviour of the Nifty around the 24,200 to 24,250 region, the performance of IT stocks, movements in crude oil, foreign institutional activity and developments in global technology shares. The ability of financial stocks and domestic investors to absorb selling pressure will also be important for determining whether the Indian market can regain momentum.
Asian equities generally benefited from improving risk sentiment and lower oil prices, with Taiwan and South Korea leading the gains. Japan and Hong Kong also advanced, while mainland China posted a solid rise. India, however, failed to sustain its early recovery and ended lower as selling in IT stocks and Reliance Industries outweighed gains in financial shares. The closing pattern suggests that investors remain selective rather than uniformly risk-on, and the direction of global technology stocks, crude oil and geopolitical developments will remain important influences on Asian and Indian markets in the next trading sessions.