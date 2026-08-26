Asian markets rally, India buckles under pressure: A tale of diverging trends

South Korea was among the stronger markets. The KOSPI ended at 6,808.21, gaining 65.47 points, or about 0.97 percent. Technology and semiconductor-related shares provided important support as investors positioned themselves ahead of major developments in the global technology sector. Taiwan recorded the strongest gain among the major Asian markets, with the Taiex rising 663.16 points, or roughly 1.47 percent, to close at 45,832.62. The strong performance of Taiwan and South Korea highlighted continued investor interest in the Asian technology and semiconductor complex.

Singapore was an exception to the generally positive regional trend. The Straits Times Index declined by about 0.25 percent to 5,721.59. The relatively weaker performance reflected a more cautious approach among investors in some parts of the Southeast Asian market.

The Indian stock market followed a different trajectory from most of its major Asian counterparts. Domestic benchmarks began Wednesday’s session with gains, supported by the positive international backdrop, declining crude-oil prices and expectations of a firm opening. However, the early optimism gradually faded during the session and the market eventually closed lower. The reversal from morning gains to a negative close indicated that domestic investors remained cautious despite favourable external factors.

"The Indian equity markets delivered a divergent performance on Wednesday, with the Nifty surrendering early gains to end lower, while Bank Nifty outperformed sharply on strong buying in both private and public sector banks," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

The session was marked by a clear sectoral rotation, as investors shifted capital out of technology and consumer stocks into financials and the broader market, lifting the Nifty Midcap 100 to a record high even as the benchmark index remained range-bound, he said.

The BSE Sensex finished at 77,472.94, declining 183.15 points, or 0.24 percent. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,207.75, down 126.80 points, or 0.52 percent. The weakness became more pronounced toward the close, with selling pressure increasing during the final part of the trading session. The Nifty’s close below the 24,250 level also reflected the difficulty faced by the market in sustaining its intraday recovery.

According to Radhakrishnan, the day's price action suggests investors are repositioning ahead of the week's key global events rather than making aggressive directional bets.

"The Nifty's inability to sustain gains above the 24,300-24,400 resistance zone indicates that supply continues to emerge at higher levels, even as the quality of market participation improves, with banking stocks reasserting leadership and mid-cap indices climbing to fresh record highs," said Radharishnan.