boAt sees improvement in financials, PAT grows 38% to Rs 84.5 crore in FY26

Consumer technology brand boAt on Wednesday reported that its profit after tax (PAT) grew 38% to Rs 84.5 crore in the financial year 2026 (FY26) from Rs 61.1 crore in the previous fiscal year. The growth in PAT came despite the company reporting a 5% drop in operating revenue to Rs 2,931 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,073.3 crore in FY25.

boAt said that it ended FY26 with a substantially stronger financial position, closing the year with approximately Rs 397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt.

As per the company, the improvement reflects continued focus on inventory planning, capital allocation and operating discipline. Finance costs reduced from Rs 27.9 crore to Rs 7.9 crore, a decline of approximately 72% and the company repaid approximately Rs 60 crore of short-term borrowings during FY26.

The Wearables business moved from a segment loss of approximately Rs 54 crore in FY25 to a segment profit of approximately Rs 7 crore in FY26. At the same time, the Company’s Other segment, which includes other emerging categories such as charging solutions, cables, and gaming, increased segment profit from approximately Rs 14 crore to Rs 46 crore, demonstrating the emergence of meaningful profit pools beyond the core audio portfolio. Audio continues to remain the foundation of boAt’s business.

boAt said that it is now preparing for the next phase of its journey - boAt2.0. The company is building new growth engines across international markets and adjacent consumer-technology categories, including projectors, personal grooming, and other entertainment and lifestyle technology products. International revenue more than doubled during FY26, increasing from approximately Rs 20 crore to Rs 45 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said that despite a broadly stable topline, PAT grew 38%, ROCE improved to 15.2%, and they closed the year with approximately Rs 397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt.

Our focus now shifts from turnaround to growth. With a stronger balance sheet, tighter operating discipline and a healthy core business, we are getting ready for boAt 2.0 — taking our leadership in audio forward while building the next set of growth engines across international markets and new consumer-tech categories such as projectors, grooming and charging solutions,” added Nayyar.

The company did not say anything about its IPO plans. It had received SEBI’s approval for its IPO in September 2025. Following this, it filed an updated DRHP for a Rs 1,500 crore issue, slashing the proposed issue size from the Rs 2,000 crore it was reportedly looking to raise earlier. However, the company is now reported to have deferred its IPO again to reassess market conditions and its internal readiness.