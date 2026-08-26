JSW MG launches Hector Tomahawk PHEV and Hector Tomahawk EV as it eyes sales of a lakh units in 2026 

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India said the company, along with its vendors, is investing around Rs 6,000 crore for capacity expansion at the Halol plant (Gujarat). JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, aims to double the capacity at the Halol plant in Gujarat to 2.20 lakh per annum by January 2028.

"Today we have a capacity of 110,000 units in Halol. By March, this capacity will get to 1,60,000 units. And by January 2028, this capacity will reach 2,20,000 units (per annum)," he said. The company, at least for the next 3-4 years, does not see the need for a new location as the Halol plant itself can go to about 4,00,000 units per annum, added Jindal.

He said that the company's focus is to continue to grow volumes between 35-40% CAGR and expects to cross 95,000 units sales this fiscal. “Hopefully the target is 100,000 cars. That's the mantra that we've taken as MG. So, it's phenomenal growth,” added Jindal. JSW MG sold 70,554 vehicles in 2025, up 19% year-on-year. The Windsor EV accounted for 46,735 units.

Deliveries of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV will begin in September 2026. For the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, test drives and deliveries will commence in November 2026. Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said that the future of mobility will not be defined by a single technology solution but by providing customers the freedom to choose the pathway that best suits their needs.

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by MAGIC Battery delivering a 69.2 kWh high-voltage battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, delivering 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque. It offers a certified driving range of 517 km on a single charge and supports DC fast charging of up to 90 kW. The PHEV version’s powertrain combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)and a 20.5 kWh battery pack delivering over 115 km of pure-electric driving range. JSW MG claims a total range of over 1,100 km with a fully charged battery and a full fuel tank.