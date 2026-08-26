Vodafone Idea and BSNL agree on nationwide network sharing deal

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have reached an agreement to share their networks across all telecom circles in India. According to sources, the development follows a meeting between Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore and BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J. Ravi. Under the arrangement, the two operators plan to implement intra-circle and inter-circle roaming, along with sharing of telecom towers and optical fibre infrastructure.

The partnership is expected to benefit both companies. Vodafone Idea could generate additional revenue from BSNL subscribers using its network in areas where BSNL coverage is limited. BSNL, in turn, would gain improved reach, particularly in urban areas, by accessing Vi’s infrastructure. The companies already maintain a limited intra-circle roaming arrangement in Delhi and Mumbai.

Industry observers note that the deal could help both operators reduce capital and operational costs while expanding coverage. Vodafone Idea and BSNL have lagged behind market leaders Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in network quality and 5G rollout. Sharing resources is seen as a practical step to improve service quality and accelerate network upgrades without heavy fresh investment.

Sources indicate the agreement covers all service areas and forms part of broader efforts by the two government-linked operators to strengthen their competitive position in India’s telecom sector. Further details on commercial terms and implementation timelines are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Wednesday on said it has made “substantial progress” in discussions with lenders across three funding cohorts as the telecom operator works to raise funds for its Rs 45,000 crore three-year capital expenditure (capex) plan. The company has raised Rs 6,400 crore in its first tranche of funding and has started placing orders worth around Rs 9,000 crore, the company said during its Q1 FY27 earnings call.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) revenue from operations has risen by 10% to ₹4,418 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027 (Q1FY27), led by improved performance of its enterprise business and consumer mobility verticals.