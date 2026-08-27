GAIL to double Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline capacity

NEW DELHI: State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd plans to strengthen India’s LPG transmission network by expanding the capacity of its 1,427-km Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 6.5 MMTPA.
Addressing GAIL’s 42nd annual general meeting, GAIL chairman Deepak Gupta said, “Further, PNGRB has authorised GAIL to develop three new LPG pipelines totalling approximately 1,775 kilometres: Cherlapally-Nagpur Pipeline, Jhansi-Sitarganj Pipeline, and Shikrapur-Goa and Hubli Pipeline. These projects will strengthen India’s LPG supply chain and create a more cost efficient and secure LPG transportation network.”
GAIL reported revenue from operations of ₹1,38,697 crore, compared with ₹1,37,288 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax stood at ₹8,964 crore, while profit after tax was ₹6,968 crore.
During FY 2025-26, the company transmitted an average of approximately 122 MMSCMD of natural gas through its pipeline network and marketed around 104 MMSCMD of gas, including global sales.
“As the operator of India’s largest natural gas pipeline network, GAIL continues to play a central role in developing the National Gas Grid. Our network now extends over 18,690 kilometres, with nearly 1,500 kilometres under construction. Upon completion of the ongoing projects, the network will expand to almost 20,000 kilometres, significantly strengthening gas connectivity across India,” Gupta said.
GAIL’s LNG sourcing portfolio stands at 16.56 MMTPA, comprising a mix of long-term contracts and market-linked procurement. During FY 2025-26, the company imported 132 LNG cargoes, including seven spot cargoes, helping maintain supplies to priority customers despite volatility in global markets.
GAIL currently holds interests in eight domestic exploration and production blocks, two E&P blocks in Myanmar and one shale gas asset in the United States. During FY 2025-26, its upstream business recorded its highest-ever gross turnover of ₹1,157 crore.
City Gas Distribution (CGD) remains an important driver of India’s gas demand. Through subsidiaries and joint ventures, GAIL Group companies are authorised in 72 geographical areas, serving approximately 109 lakh PNG customers and operating more than 3,400 CNG stations.
“Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the disruption of LNG supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz, exposed the vulnerability of global energy markets to concentrated supply sources and critical maritime routes. The resulting volatility in LNG prices, freight rates and supply availability reinforced the need for diversified sourcing, resilient infrastructure and flexible supply chains.”