GAIL to double Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline capacity

NEW DELHI: State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd plans to strengthen India’s LPG transmission network by expanding the capacity of its 1,427-km Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 6.5 MMTPA.

Addressing GAIL’s 42nd annual general meeting, GAIL chairman Deepak Gupta said, “Further, PNGRB has authorised GAIL to develop three new LPG pipelines totalling approximately 1,775 kilometres: Cherlapally-Nagpur Pipeline, Jhansi-Sitarganj Pipeline, and Shikrapur-Goa and Hubli Pipeline. These projects will strengthen India’s LPG supply chain and create a more cost efficient and secure LPG transportation network.”

GAIL reported revenue from operations of ₹1,38,697 crore, compared with ₹1,37,288 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax stood at ₹8,964 crore, while profit after tax was ₹6,968 crore.

During FY 2025-26, the company transmitted an average of approximately 122 MMSCMD of natural gas through its pipeline network and marketed around 104 MMSCMD of gas, including global sales.