SIA to ‘carefully consider’ additional funding request from Air India

Amid growing concern in Singapore that whether Singapore Airlines (SIA) should provide additional funds to loss making Air India, Singapore Airlines on Thursday said its board will carefully consider any request from the Indian carrier for additional capital, weighing the Indian carrier’s business strategy against the group’s own capital requirements.

The comments come amid reports that Air India is seeking an additional $1.5 billion (over Rs 14,000 crore) from its co-owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines to support its aggressive transformational programme.

The funding request had triggered concerns in Singapore, with Member of Parliament Kenneth Tiong Boon Kiat questioning whether SIA should provide more funds to the Indian carrier. Singapore Airlines is majority-owned by the Singapore government through Temasek Holdings.

“SIA's board will carefully consider any requests for additional capital from Air India, taking into consideration the Group's other capital requirements and Air India's business strategy,” said a SIA spokesperson. The spokesperson told PTI that Singapore Airlines Group follows a disciplined capital allocation process that takes into account its operating cash flow, investment requirements for new aircraft and products, as well as multi-hub investments such as Air India, with the aim of supporting sustainable long-term growth and returns.

In July, SIA had said that it will carefully consider any requests for additional capital from Air India while taking into consideration the Group’s other capital requirements and Air India’s business strategy. SIA, which holds 25.1% stake in Air India, described its investment in the loss-making airline as a cornerstone of its multi-hub strategy. Tata Sons owns the remaining 74.9% stake.

SIA’s annual financial statement showed that Air India's losses stood at about $2.8 billion in FY26, its biggest annual loss since the airline was taken over by the Tata Group in 2022. Singapore Airlines Group's net profit fell 57% to SGD 1.184 billion (nearly Rs 8,900 crore) in FY26, mainly due to the absence of a one-off accounting gain related to the Vistara merger in the previous year and losses from Air India.